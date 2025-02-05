IIUI Mirpur-AJK students observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed pledge

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Feb, 2025) In lake city of Mirpur, AJK students of principal campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Schools network Wednesday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with great fabulous zest coupled with reiteration of full solidarity, love and affection and full solidarity with the freedom-loving brethren in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

Director Administration & Personnel and Human Resources Attiq ul Amin Khan was the chief guest at the special colorful ceremony hosted at the Principle Campus of the school .

He was flanked by seasoned academicians of different sections of this secondary school at the ceremony to mark the celebrations of the nation wide Kashmir Day celebrated across Pakistan and AJK and abroad with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Addressing the ceremony, chief guest DAP , Attique Khan, Principal Mrs. Aysha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Mrs. Mariya Attique, senior teachers besides students said "Pakistan runs through the blood of Kashmiris as the Kashmir runs through the blood of Pakistan as Kashmiris consider Pakistan their ultimate destination in all respect”.

Pakistan, the speakers said, was the strong force and support of Kashmiris freedom from Indian forced and unlawful rule in the IIOJK.

The academicians and students called for infusing and maintaining full unity and solidarity among entire Pakistani nation including Kashmiris continue the movement for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke, with full determination till it reach to its logical end.

They said Kashmir Solidarity Day had great significance in the history since the first call to observe the day was given about 50 years ago on February, 05 1975 by then Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto against so called Indra-Abdullah accord, that had been forcibly brought into being between then Indian Prime Minister Indra Gandhi and then puppet Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, Sheikh Abdullah (late) , totally against the aspirations of the people of the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir State.

Following the mass protest and resentment against the so called Indra-Abdullah accord by the Jammu Kashmir state people living both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world, then puppet Sheikh Abdullah Administration of the IIOJK state, had to withdraw and retrieve the so-called accord.

The people and the government of Pakistan from Khyber to Karachi enthusiastically observed the first Kashmir solidarity day on February, 05 in 1990 by assuring their fullest support to Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom from Indian clutches, till it reach to its logical end, they said.

Besides the faculty members, students and the parents attended the grand ceremony that ended with prayers for the stability, sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, early success of the Kashmiris struggle for freedom of the occupied Jammu Kashmir State from long Indian Illegal and forced occupation and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir State to Pakistan.

APP / ahr/378