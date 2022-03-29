UrduPoint.com

IIUI Moot On Globalization And Folk Culture Kicks Off Wednesday

Published March 29, 2022

IIUI moot on Globalization and Folk Culture kicks off Wednesday

A two-day international conference titled "Globalization and Folk Culture" will be started on Wednesday at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium of International Islamic University Faisal Masjid Campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day international conference titled "Globalization and Folk Culture" will be started on Wednesday at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium of International Islamic University Faisal Masjid Campus.

According to the details, the conference is being organized by the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), International Islamic University Islamabad.

The conference will be attended by Rector Islamic University Prof. Dr. Masoom Yaseenzai, President Islamic University Islamabad Dr. Hazal Hamood Al-Otaibi and IRD Executive Director Dr. Hassan Al-Amin among others.

In this two-day conference, intellectuals, researchers, literary and cultural personalities from all over the country will present their articles on various topics of the conference.

Prominent scholars Shafi Aqeel, Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch and Dawar Khan Daud will also deliver keynote speeches during the conference.

Among the foreign dignitaries attending the conference, world renowned female scholar Gurmeet Kaur will also attend the conference.

The conference will focus on storytelling, folk poetry, Sufi poetry, religious harmony in Pakistani languages and the impact of folk literature and other important topics.

The conference will run until the evening of March 31.

