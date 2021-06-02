IIUI, Narcotics Control Ministry jointly to curb drug menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :International Islamic University (IIU) and Ministry of Narcotics Control on Wednesday vowed to initiate joint effort for curbing the menace of narcotics in addition to mutually cooperating for sensitizing, research and dialogue in this regard.

This was discussed on the occasion of a visit of Ministry of Narcotics Control's visit headed by Federal Secretary Capt. (Retd.) Akbar Hussain Durrani at IIU's new campus. The delegation held a meeting with IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai along with university Vice Presidents Dr. N.B. Jumani, Dr. Ayaz Afsar, provosts and Students Advisors of the university.

The Ministry's delegation was also joined by Senior Joint Secretary Sabino Sikandar Jalal and Muhammad Riaz Haral Section Officer.

Both sides agreed that university's constituent units such as Iqbal Institute for Research and Dialogue, Islamic Research Institute and Dawah academy, through their scholars and researchers could play a vital role in disseminating awareness with the support of Islamic teachings and constructive dialogue.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Akbar Hussain Durrani said that there must be zero tolerance for narcotics in the society.

He added that addicts need rehabilitation instead of hate. Society must discourage the drugs but there was also an equal responsibility to bring the addicts in the mainstream.

He called upon the educational institutions to announce and convey in black and white as well that narcotics use and presence should not be tolerated while he also suggested that parents must be taken on board and be contacted time and again to ensure that the youth were not involved in any such negative activity.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said on the occasion the university has taken extraordinary steps for a narcotics and smoking free campus.

He added that the university was also working to launch a special diploma for the drug psychologists to produce the human resource that may help in sensitization against the menace.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said society's eyes were focused on the universities, it's time to pay back, societal issues such as prevalence of narcotics must be addressed by researchers and experts of higher education.

He assured of maximum support for research and dialogue in this regard as well as he also agreed that every single decision to curb the menace would be implemented in letter and spirit.