IIUI Organises Awareness Seminar & Rally On Banning Polythene Bags

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

IIUI organises awareness seminar & rally on banning polythene bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Department of Environmental Sciences (DES) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and Pak –EPA has organized an awareness seminar and rally on banning Polythene bags.

It was led by the Dean Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences Dr. Muhammad Irfan, while faculty members of the various departments, officials of MoCC and Pak-EPP also joined the activity, a press release on Sunday said.

The speakers noted that Plastic pollution and subsequent environmental damage is a major challenge to Pakistan.

Plastic can persist in the environment for several hundred years and the waste poses serious environmental hazards and health problems in humans as well as in animals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Irfan said that the aim of the campaign is to create awareness against plastic pollution and to urge for eco-friendly solutions for long-term use. The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans such as "Lets join hands to clean Pakistan".

Pakistan Islamabad Sunday International Islamic University

