IIUI organizes 3-day course on family law in Islam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Shariah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU) organized a three-day course on "Family law in islam" in which around 100 lawyers and law students of twin cities participated.

The course was aimed at highlighting the peculiar characteristics of Muslim family institution, while interactive sessions also critically examined issues in Muslim Family law.

The participants were enlightened by the learned resource persons to evaluate the family law of Pakistan in the light of Shariah and analyze the leading judgments in the higher judiciary in family matters.

The concluding ceremony was joined by IIU President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi as chief guest. It was also attended by Vice President (A&F), Dr. NB Jumani, Vice President (Female Campus), Dr. Farkhanda Zia and officials of the shariah academy.

The resource persons included Dr. Habib ur Rehman Chairman Department of Iftah and Distance education of Academy, Dr. Muhammad Munir Professor FSL, Hafiz Ahmed Waqas Chairman Department of Training of Academy, Dr. Saqib Jawad Civil Judge, Dr. Shams ul Haq Amin, Chairman Department of Research and Publications of Academy and Dr. Mat iur rehman Senior Advisor Federal Shariat Court.

Speaking on the occasion, IIU President said that Shariah Academy is one of the vital institutions of the university.

He said that the management is working to introduce international fellowship program at the academy.

Appreciating the role of Shariah Academy, the President said that it is a source of training and research on the salient topics. Worthy President also mentioned the university's recent improvement in the rankings and vowed that soon the university will be on the journey of success with double pace.

He highlighted the importance of structural reforms and academic excellence adding that IIUI's progress in all fields is the ultimate goal.

Dr. Farkhanda Zia, in her address on the occasion hailed the services of the scholars and experts of the academy. She said the academy has been discussing all the important topics including law of inheritance and Riba. She said that such courses for the legal fraternity open new avenues to excel through research and training.

Hafiz Ahmed Waqas thanked Worthy President and other high ups for joining the ceremony and apprised of the goals and objectives of the Department of training. Earlier. Dr. Muhamamd Asghar Shehzad, conducting officer of the course, presented the report of the course and briefed about its goals and objectives.