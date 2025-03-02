IIUI organizes seminar on Kashmir Solidarity

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) organized a seminar on Kashmir Solidarity at its Faisal Masjid campus, where speakers urged the international community to play its role in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The participants emphasized the significant contribution of academia in furthering the Kashmir cause through dedicated research and intellectual discourse.

The event was attended by prominent intellectuals, policymakers, and academicians, including former minister and seasoned analyst Mushahid Hussain Syed, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Rector IIUI Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Shamim Shawl, Zahid Safi and Dr Nazir Hussain.

The seminar attracted a diverse audience, including students, faculty members, and researchers who engaged in discussions on the pressing need for global intervention in the Kashmir crisis.

Addressing the seminar, renowned intellectual and Former Minister Mushahid Hussain Syed paid rich tribute to the brave freedom fighters of Kashmir.

He particularly highlighted the role of Kashmiri women in the resistance movement, stating that their resilience and sacrifices have set an exemplary precedent.

Criticizing the global double standards and apathy towards the Kashmir issue, he asserted that India is sponsoring state terrorism not only in Kashmir but across multiple regions of the world.

He called for raising this matter at international platforms such as the United Nations (UN) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Mushahid Hussain Syed also urged the youth to utilize social media to raise awareness and advocate for the Kashmiri cause.

In his address, Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, spoke passionately about his personal connection to the Kashmir issue, proudly stating that he is the son of a father from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He stressed the transformative power of technology as a great equalizer, underscoring its potential in educating the world about the atrocities faced by Kashmiris.

He further remarked that the strength and stability of Pakistan are directly linked to the freedom of Kashmir.

Chairman HEC and Rector IIUI Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed elaborated on the pivotal role played by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in promoting the Kashmir cause through research and academic initiatives.

He announced that HEC has established Kashmir research centers in six universities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to produce impactful scholarly work.

He also revealed that the National Assembly Committee on Kashmir has recommended the establishment of a dedicated Kashmir Studies Center, and IIUI is keen to set up such a center to further research on the Kashmir issue.

President IIUI, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, paid tribute to the courageous people of IIOJK, acknowledging their unwavering resolve despite facing lockdowns, curfews, and communication blackouts since August 2019.

He emphasized that the Kashmiri struggle for freedom has spanned centuries and urged the global community to recognize the deteriorating situation.

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance on Kashmir, asserting that the nation will not compromise on its principled position regarding the issue.

The seminar, he stated, serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to advocating for Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

The seminar was organized by the Dawah Centre for Women. In charge of the Dawah Centre, Dr. Faryal Ambreen, provided an overview of the center’s objectives and initiatives, particularly in the context of Kashmir.

She expressed her gratitude to the IIUI management for their support in organizing the event and reaffirmed the center’s commitment to raising awareness and educating people on the Kashmir cause.

The seminar concluded with a call for concerted efforts by the academic community, policymakers, and international organizations to ensure that the voices of Kashmiris are heard and that the world takes meaningful steps towards resolving the long-standing conflict.