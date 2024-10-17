Open Menu

IIUI Pays Tribute To Late Prof. Dr N.B Jumani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Funeral prayers in absentia were offered on Thursday at the New Campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) for Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, the former Vice President of the university.

A condolence reference was also held to honor his memory, with participants reflecting on his significant contributions to the institution.

President IIUI, Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, Vice Presidents, Deans, Faculty members, DGs administrative officers and a large number of employees offered funeral prayers in absentia.

The solemn occasion was marked by heartfelt prayers for eternal peace as the congregation, led by the President, prayed for Dr. Jumani's maghfirah (forgiveness) and high ranks in the afterlife.

The dua, following the Namaz-e-Janaza, emphasized the sense of loss felt by the university community at the passing of a man they regarded as a visionary leader.

Prof. Dr. Jumani, aged 58, passed away last Saturday during a surgery and was laid to rest in his native village in Sindh. His sudden death has left a void in the hearts of many, particularly within the academic community.

Following the funeral prayers, a condolence reference was held, where participants shared their memories of late Dr.

Jumani’s affectionate personality and dedicated vision. Speakers paid glowing tributes to his services, which have greatly contributed to the betterment of IIUI. They praised his pivotal role in driving reforms aimed at advancing the university and improving educational standards.

President of IIUI, while addressing the gathering, expressed deep sorrow, stating, “The university has lost a great asset. His passing is not just a personal loss but a collective grief for all of us who have benefited from his leadership and commitment.”

Vice Presidents and other speakers echoed these sentiments, reflecting on how Dr. Jumani’s legacy would continue to inspire those he worked with.

They particularly lauded his efforts in modernizing the university’s programs and his relentless dedication to improving the education sector.

The condolence reference concluded with prayers for his soul, as attendees offered their final respects to the late professor whose contributions, both to the university and the academic field, will be long remembered.

More Stories From Pakistan