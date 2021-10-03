ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Speakers at a condolence reference paid rich tributes to Syed Ali Geelani's lifelong struggle for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The condolence reference titled "Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistani Hamara hay" was organized by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) at Faisal Masjid Campus.

Addressing the participants, speakers opined that Syed Ali Shah Geelani was a towering personality who spearheaded the freedom struggle of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation, adding, he spent his entire life working for the sacred cause, said a news release issued here.

Participants maintained that Syed Ali Geelani bravely and courageously led the innocent unarmed Kashmiris and fought the Indian barbarism. Heads of Pakistani Universities, prominent figures of society, Academicians and intellectuals paid homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Attique Ahmed said universities must take responsibility to conduct debates and research on Kashmir issue so that a counter narrative could be built to portray the atrocities by Indian Army. Paying tribute to the late Freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani , Sardar Attique said that he was the strongest voice of freedom.

He said the tribute was an expression of solidarity with Kashmiris. He added that the Kashmir issue was a matter of life and death for 20 million people and future of the region was linked to it.

He hailed establishment of Kashmir Desk in the IIUI terming it as a commendable effort. He also thanked the Pakistani government and people for their unconditional and unflinching support to the political movement launched by the people of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, IIU Rector said nation paid tribute to Syed Ali Geelani for his lifelong struggle for justice and freedom. He said his services would be remembered forever.

He said hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris. Talking about role of International Islamic University, he said the university had been conducting debates and seminars for the cause of Kashmir. He said India's brutal actions in Kashmir had embarrassed human history.

He told the participants that after August 5, International Islamic University established a Kashmir desk to take steps for promoting the Kashmir cause and conducted research on the Kashmir issue. He urged the students to use technology positively for exposing the tyranny prevailing in Kashmir. "It is our national and religious duty to contribute to the liberation of Kashmir," he said.

Prof Dr. Muhammd Kaleem Abbasi, Vice Chancellor Azad Jammu and Kashmir University said the world had recognized untiring struggle of Syed Ali Geelani for the Kashmir cause.

Talking about the mounting aggression of Indian forces, he said India would keep facing Wani and Geelani till freedom of Kashmir as such torture and killings had always encouraged Kashmiris to raise more voice for their right.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-e-Azam University, said Syed Ali Geelani would be mentioned whenever it came to freedom fighters across the world. He said Syed Ali Geelani's whole life was a great example of determination and selfless struggle.

Dr. Husn ul Amin, Executive Director, IRD said the condolence reference was a tribute to the uncompromising struggle of the late leader who devoted his every moment to Kashmir cause. He apprised that the reference was being attended by Vice Chancellors and academicians of around 10 universities across the country.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor , Peshawar University said demise of the late Hurriyat leader was an irreparable loss as he was an omen of struggle against illegal and Illegitimate occupation by Indian forces.

Professor Dr. Shafiq ur Rehman, Vice Chancellor, Balochistan University expressed his views saying that jails, house arrests and torture could not change the true commitment of Syed Ali Geelani that was message for us to keep struggling for the cause until Kashmir gets freedom.

Professor Dr. Saleem Mazhar Pro Vice Chancellor, University of Punjab highlighted the educational affiliation of Syed Ali Geelani with the Punjab university and stressed that his works must be introduced to youth so that they might inculcate true love of the Kashmir cause in hearts of youth.

Professor Dr. Safeer Awan, Pro Rector NUML discussed contributions of Syed Ali Geelani in form of books, his uncompromising struggle and his immense love for Pakistan.

He said his resilience against the brutalities gave the soil sons like Burhan Wani. Professor Dr. Mansoor Kundi in his remarks said Syed Ali Geelani's services were matchless and would be remembered always.

He also discussed his books and love for Pakistan.

IIU Vice President Academics, Professor Dr. Ayaz Afsar paid tribute to unwavering and untiring services of Syed Ali Geelani. He called upon academia to conduct more research on Kashmir issue and role of Syed Ali Geelnai in Kashmir movement.

On the occasion, Dean Social Sciences Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal paid tributes to Syed Ali Geelani and termed his death a great loss for the nation. He also highlighted the importance of media in Kashmir movement. Dr. Muhammad Khan, Head of the Kashmir Desk IIU gave a historic glimpse of Kashmir Movement and discussed contributions of Syed Ali Geelani.

Dr. Noor Fatima Chairperson politics and IR and Syed Akmal Hussain Shah, Head of the Department of History also expressed views on the occasion and paid homage to the late leader. On the occasion, Dr. Zaheer ud din Behram led the dua for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Syed Ali Geelani.