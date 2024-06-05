IIUI places among 1001-1200 in QS World University Ranking 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) is placed at 1001-1200 across the world in the latest QS World University Rankings 2025, released on Wednesday.

According to the IIUI, earlier, International Islamic University Islamabad was first time ranked as “Welcome to the World” by QS World University ranking at 1201-1400 for the years 2022 and 2023. Also, IIUI was ranked on 249th position in QS Asia University Rankings 2024 and at 49th position in QS Southern Asia University Rankings 2024.

IIUI has also been named as one of the world’s top universities and placed among 51-100 in the subjects of Theology, Divinity & Religious, whereas it is globally placed at 351-400 in Mathematics. In addition, for the first time, IIUI is placed at 601-640 in Physics across the world in the latest 2024 edition of the QS - world’s top most university rankings agency. These positive results are the outcome of continued reforms introduced and initiatives taken by the President, IIUI, Dr.

Hathal Homoud Alotaibi including the preparation of university’s strategic plan (2022-26) and its implementation in a systematic and scientific manner.

The university leadership believes that these reforms and initiatives have yielded a transformation which is entering into advanced stages of success and sustainability.

IIUI Rector, Dr. Samina Malik and President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, while expressing gratitude for the achievements, congratulated the academic and administrative staff of the University and hoped that they would remain committed by continuing their hard work so that the institution gets the top slot in all world rankings in the future.

They specially appreciated the overall supervision and guidance provided to the Rankings Committee by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President (Research & Enterprise) and immense hard work of Prof. Rehmat Ellahi, Director Quality Assurance Department (QAD) and his team.