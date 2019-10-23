IIUI president addresses foreign students

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said on Wednesday that international students are omen of cultural diversity at the university. He said that foreign students at IIUI are always active in cultural activities and they are the real ambassadors of the institution

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Dr. Al-Draiweesh said on Wednesday that international students are omen of cultural diversity at the university. He said that foreign students at IIUI are always active in cultural activities and they are the real ambassadors of the institution.He was addressing a meet up with Foreign Students at male campus organized by the Alumni office.

The activity was attended by a large number of foreign students, while Vice President IIUI Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Deans Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Bashir, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Hakeem, Students Advisor Dr.

Tariq Javed and Incharge Alumni office Hafiz Muhammad Anwar.IIUI President said many of the foreign Alumni of IIUI are holding key posts in various countries.

He said that university is pursuing the goal of internationalization.

He assured that foreign students will be provided maximum facilities to acquire quality education.Dr. Al-Draiweesh also ensured the new students about provision of all available resources to provide best learning atmosphere at the campus.

He further said that it is responsibility of students to head the Muslim world towards path of success.He called upon foreign students to get involved into the innovative projects and contribute in incubation and start up programs. He also stressed to adopt new technologies and use new media tools for dissemination of islam's message of peace.