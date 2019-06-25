IIUI President calls for prioritizing Islamic values in higher education

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :President International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has said that quality education integrated with teachings of islam must be top priority of the educational institutions of Muslim world.

He said this during a briefing given to him by academic wing regarding the admission process and latest development of applications, a press release on Tuesday said.

The IIUI President was briefed about the number of applications received in all the programs by Vice President Academics, he was told that due to keen interests and requests of applicants, last date of admissions application was extended till June 28.

He was told that so far around 70 thousand applicants had applied for different programs.

The IIUI President also gave valued instruction on finalization of programs, schedules of classes and advertisement campaign for the admissions of fall semester 2019.

He also lauded the efforts while saying that since it was final stage of the admission campaign few remaining steps be done with celerity.