IIUI President calls for reviewed curriculum compatible to prevalent requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, Thursday said that there is a dire need to meet the needs of hour, a reviewed curriculum compatible to the prevalent requirements is a pre-requisite for the academic excellence and quality higher education.

He was addressing the concluding session of a workshop titled "improving teaching and learning at IIUI: practical resources for the teachers" held at the Faisal Masjid Campus.

It was jointly organized by office of the Vice President Academics and Institute of Professional Development (IPD) of the university in which resource persons and participant faculty members held interactive lectures and shared views on the topics such as teacher evaluation and observation, small group teachings and students assessment and feedback.

In his address, IIU President called for the promotion of optimistic approach and attitude of owning the responsibility.

He told that International Islamic University is ranked in the 601-800 in the world alongside 5 other universities from Pakistan in this band saying that it is an omen of university's journey to success.

He said it is imperative that we must know over underutilized resources adding that IIUI has best human resource that has potential to shine.

He said IIUI's faculty has all the standards and capabilities that are required to any university to join the ranks of top international institutions.

He said attitudes of procrastination and pessimism must not prevail in the campus but hope and hard work must be adopted to achieve the goals.

Emphasizing the need of trainings to enhance the capabilities and polish the skills of human resource, Dr. Hthal said that the university has plans to initiate more training through HR, ORIC and QAD departments to improve the university standings in research and academics.

He urged the faculty members to make the students their priority and stressed that the students must be treated as sons and daughters. He added that our top most goal must be to address the problems of students. He also desired that the chain of trainings from top to bottom in faculties and then in departments must be followed.

Earlier, Vice President (Academics), Dr Ayaz Afsar gave an overview of the workshop and briefed the aim, objectives and future activities of same nature with more faculty members. He said that as per vision of IIU President, we are keen to bring IIUI in the list of top educational institutions across the world.

He said that this workshop is a commencement of the chain of the activities to mull over improvements through available resources and such sessions of discussion and exploring ways to success shall be held more frequently.

The concluding session was as also joined by all the Deans, senior faculty members and organizing committee members including Dr. Muhammad Sheeraz Dasti, Kashif Suhail Malik, Dr. Shazia Naureen, Shah Nawaz Khokhar, Director Academics Malik Yaqoob Awan and Director IPD, Syed Naveed Ehtisham.