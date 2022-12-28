UrduPoint.com

IIUI President Chairs High Profile Meeting On Security Measures

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A high profile meeting to review the overall security measure at International Islamic University (IIU), keeping in view the prevailing security situation in Islamabad, was held here at the new campus on Wednesday chaired by the varsity President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

The IIU President, who was briefed about the security measures, directed the meeting that security within the campuses be further beefed up and no loopholes should be left. He advised that no stone should be left unturned to make the university safe.

He desired that there must be a strict vigilance observed across the boundary line and strict checks must be maintained at the entry gates to avoid intrusion of any irrelevant person.

He also advised the university officials and the students to cooperate with security personnel and contribute in maintaining peace at the campuses.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President of female campus Prof. Dr. Samina Malik, Vice President of Research and Enterprise Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President of Academics Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar, security advisor, provosts, student advisors, directors, officials of P&PR , medical office and other relevant officials.

In the light of the directions of the worthy president, it was decided that it will be mandatory for all across the university to wear university cards and no official or the students shall be allowed to use transport or enter into university without proving his/ her identity through valid cards.

The meeting was also briefed that security had been beefed up at the hostels as well and turnstile gates had been activated. It was informed that the students who were not in the data of the turnstile were only allowed to enter into hostel premises by showing valid and original university cards. The security office was directed to increase surveillance and petrol across the campuses.

The meeting also discussed immediate infrastructural requirements pertaining to the security measures and vowed that all such initiatives shall be taken within a limited time. It was agreed that zero-tolerance policy shall be observed for the illegal hoste students and actions shall be taken if any negligence is spotted in the matters pertaining to security.

