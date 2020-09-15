IIUI president for bridging gap between industry, academia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) President Dr Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi Monday stressed for bridging the gap between academia and industry.

He was addressing the vice presidents, director generals, deans, professors and directors of the IIUI. Dr Hathal called for promotion of critical thinking among students.

He urged for pursuing academic excellence with an approach to produce human resource equipped according to the needs of market. He opined that university must keep focusing on the projects and goals that have impact on society.

He added the universities are the vital institutions that shape societies.

Dr Hathal said the IIUI will keep providing quality education integrated with teachings of islam.

He said students are asset, therefore, they will be provided best and peaceful milieu for acquiring quality higher education.

The IIUI president furthered that there is no place for sectarianism and bias in educational institutions.

He directed all the participants to submit a report of their relevant department as it would help in preparing a well-devised comprehensive strategic plan.

He said the Arabic is language of Heaven and soon the IIUI will be launching its initiatives under the slogan of Arabic for All saying that it will help in Quran and Islam's comprehension.

He also said the university, focused on online education and suggestions in this regard, will be encouraged.