IIUI President hails services of Shariah Academy to Muslim World

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi on Wednesday commended the role of Shariah Academy of the university for providing services in legal field to the Muslims across the world.

Whiole chairing the 16th Meeting of Shariah Academy Council at Faisal Masjid Campus here, he said Shariah Academy was a unique hub of knowledge focused on promoting Islamic legal philosophy and the Islamic concept of justice.

IIUI President hailed role of Shariah Academy for its services in the legal field especially trainings of the legal fraternity across the Muslim world.

He also hoped that the academy will further progress in the field of correspondence courses, trainings and publication of the books on Islamic law.

The meeting was also attended by Dr.

Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed, Director General of the academy and Vice Chairman of the council along-with other members including Barrister Dr. Adnan Khan, Advocate Supreme court, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Farooqi Ex. Director General, Shari'ah Academy, Prof. Dr. Ali Asghar Chishti Head of Department Islamic Studies Hi-Tech University Texila, Prof. Dr. Miraj ul islam zia Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies University of Peshawar, Dr. Haib ur Rehman Secretary, Chairman Department of Training, Shari'ah Academy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Council looks at the working of the Academy and lays down the broad framework for its activities.

The Council is headed by the President the University and its members are chosen from amongst the scholars and academicians for their knowledge and varied experience.