IIUI President inaugurates Lab at Dr Hamidullah library

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :President, International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Hathal bin Homoud Al-Otaibi inaugurated the newly installed preservation and conservation lab that will process as many as 20 thousand rare manuscripts and books at the Dr. Hamidullah library of the Islamic Research Institute (IRI).

The President IIUI was briefed about this fumigation chamber (the aforesaid lab)by Director General IRI Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq, while Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani Vice President A&F , Dr. Sajid Mirza, chief Librarian and senior officials of the institute were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Hathal hailed the efforts of the IRI library officials adding that Dr.

Hamidullah library is one of the precious assets of the university that contains rare legacy and history.

On the occasion, IIUI President also inaugurated the International Centre of excellence for Seerah Studies at Dr. Hamidullah library.

Dr. Sajid Mirza in his briefing on the occasion told that the centre has a very rich collection of around 7 thousand precious books on Seerah.

The IIUI President hoped that the efforts shall help in promoting research on Seerah and also it would help in bringing the students towards exploring the precious pieces of knowledge available in the library.