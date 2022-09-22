UrduPoint.com

IIUI President Inaugurates Smart Class Rooms

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 07:24 PM

In pursuit of the smart education through advanced information and communication technology, smart class rooms at male and female campuses of the International Islamic University (IIU) have been inaugurated by Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, (IIU).

On the occasion, Vice President Administration and Finance, Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President Research and Enterprise, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed , Vice President Academics Dr. Ayaz Afsar and Vice President Female Campus Dr. Sameena Malik were present. Dean Faculty of Computing Prof. Dr. Mohammad Asmat Ullah Khan, Incharge IT Shehzad Saleem Qazi and his team members along with HEC smart class rooms initiative representative were also present.

On the occasion, IIUI President was briefed that live and interactive smart classrooms are expected to provide required faculty sharing along with e-learning and VDI. The planned Platforms are also expected to fortify the distance and blended learning .

The facility will be utilized by students both at the undergraduate and graduate levels to get access to quality faculty which will ultimately help the institution improve the standards of education.

The IIUI President said that smart class rooms are the need of hour as the world has shrunk and now it is the age of E-learning.

He hailed the efforts of the IT team and said that Smart Classroom setup can play a pivotal role to enhance students � teachers interaction through interactive online & distance learning, bridge the gap of good faculty, meet the shortage of faculty members at the universities/ campuses located at far-flung areas and ultimately to uplift the standard of education across the board.

He said the Smart Classrooms strategy is a learning initiative that is about engaging the digital generation, improving individualized learning opportunities, sparking innovation in learning, enhancing teachers' and digital pedagogy.

The initiative of establishing smart classrooms is the continuation of HEC Vision 2025 ICT programs for "Transformation towards Smart Universities" that can be achieved by launching of "Smart Education" under which students will have access to digital contents and online learning materials to enhance their learning skills; whereas course(s) and program(s) learning outcomes could be measured/ assessed through ICT tools.

