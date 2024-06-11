IIUI President inaugurates STBS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on Tuesday inaugurated the Science Technology & Business Space (STBS) at the new campus of the university.

The event was attended by key IIUI officials including Vice President Administration & Finance/Academics, Prof. Dr. Abdul Raheman, Vice President Research and Enterprise, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Director Business Incubation Centre, Engr. Ahsan Mirza, Incharge Female Campus, Dr. Summiya Chughtai, and Director ORIC, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amir.

During the inauguration, the IIUI President emphasized the role of the STBS as a bridge between academia and industry, facilitating interaction among faculty, researchers, and students on various technological and non-technological projects.

He highlighted the importance of universities understanding their roles and aligning with modern trends.

He stated that the university was focusing on innovation, industry-academia linkage, and societal service through the promotion of digitization, innovation and commercialization ecosystem within the organization.

He said the inauguration of the STBS was an important step in IIUI's efforts to enhance industry-academia cooperation, which would support the university’s mission to stay at the forefront of modern educational trends and economic uplift.

Vice President Research & Enterprise, Prof.

Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, explained that the STBS aimed to provide job and internship opportunities and stimulate economic activities through collaborative projects between academia and industry/market place.

He noted that this initiative was part of the strategic plan introduced by the IIUI President to advance the university’s future goals and progress.

He added that by integrating start-ups, faculty spin-offs, and corporate sector presence in the STBS, the university aimed to create a robust environment for research, innovation, collaboration and commercialization which is crucial for national economic growth and development.

STBS, spanning over two floors with a coverage area of 20,000 sq ft, is a pilot project for IIUI's Science, Technology and Business Park.

STBS was conceived and developed by the Vice President (Research & Enterprise) as part of the University's enterprise drive with the support of the University's Business Incubation Centre.

On the occasion, Director Business Incubation Centre, Engr. Ahsan Mirza as first Director of STBS briefed the IIUI President about the industrial front offices, business incubation enterprises and start-ups within the STBS.

He discussed enhancement of STBS knowledge-based activities in the university. Engr. Mirza also mentioned that the STBS was one of the three technology parks established in universities of Federal capital.