Open Menu

IIUI President Inaugurates STBS

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

IIUI President inaugurates STBS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on Tuesday inaugurated the Science Technology & Business Space (STBS) at the new campus of the university.

The event was attended by key IIUI officials including Vice President Administration & Finance/Academics, Prof. Dr. Abdul Raheman, Vice President Research and Enterprise, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Director Business Incubation Centre, Engr. Ahsan Mirza, Incharge Female Campus, Dr. Summiya Chughtai, and Director ORIC, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amir.

During the inauguration, the IIUI President emphasized the role of the STBS as a bridge between academia and industry, facilitating interaction among faculty, researchers, and students on various technological and non-technological projects.

He highlighted the importance of universities understanding their roles and aligning with modern trends.

He stated that the university was focusing on innovation, industry-academia linkage, and societal service through the promotion of digitization, innovation and commercialization ecosystem within the organization.

He said the inauguration of the STBS was an important step in IIUI's efforts to enhance industry-academia cooperation, which would support the university’s mission to stay at the forefront of modern educational trends and economic uplift.

Vice President Research & Enterprise, Prof.

Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, explained that the STBS aimed to provide job and internship opportunities and stimulate economic activities through collaborative projects between academia and industry/market place.

He noted that this initiative was part of the strategic plan introduced by the IIUI President to advance the university’s future goals and progress.

He added that by integrating start-ups, faculty spin-offs, and corporate sector presence in the STBS, the university aimed to create a robust environment for research, innovation, collaboration and commercialization which is crucial for national economic growth and development.

STBS, spanning over two floors with a coverage area of 20,000 sq ft, is a pilot project for IIUI's Science, Technology and Business Park.

STBS was conceived and developed by the Vice President (Research & Enterprise) as part of the University's enterprise drive with the support of the University's Business Incubation Centre.

On the occasion, Director Business Incubation Centre, Engr. Ahsan Mirza as first Director of STBS briefed the IIUI President about the industrial front offices, business incubation enterprises and start-ups within the STBS.

He discussed enhancement of STBS knowledge-based activities in the university. Engr. Mirza also mentioned that the STBS was one of the three technology parks established in universities of Federal capital.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Business Job Progress Enterprise International Islamic University Event Industry

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

8 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

17 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

17 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

17 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

17 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

17 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

17 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

17 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan