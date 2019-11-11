(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :In the wake of his efforts to enhance bilateral educational ties of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and its vision of internationalization, President of University, Prof. Dr. Ahmed bin Yousif Al-Draiweesh visited Kuwait International Charity Organization, and met with Bader Al-Sumait, Director General of the International Charity Organization.

The meeting was attended by Dr Othman Al-Hajji, Adviser to the International Islamic Charitable Organization, and Mohammed Saad Al-Julaifi, Director of the Office of the President of the University, a press release said on Monday.

Issues of mutual interest, scholarships and services of the philanthropists of Islamic world of IIUI were discussed.

In the meeting, developmental projects at IIUI were also discussed Dr Al-Draiweesh briefed the Director General of the Charity on IIUI services, activities and research. He also briefed him on varsity achievements and its future goals. He also apprised about IIUI's faculties and constituent units.

The DG assured of maximum support and lauded IIUI's services saying that it is an important institution of Muslim world.

Dr Al-Draiweesh hailed support of Kuwait government since inception of the university and said that IIUI population is thankful to Kuwait. He said Pakistan, Kuwait and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are brethren countries and they are doing best for promotion of education.