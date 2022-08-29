UrduPoint.com

IIUI President Visits Flood Relief Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 09:14 PM

IIUI President visits flood relief camp

President, International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi Monday visited the flood relief camp organized by the university, here at the new campus

The IIUI President said on the occasion that the recent flood situation is unprecedented and it is our responsibility to come forward.

He said service of humanity is the message of islam and same IIUI had already been disseminating, therefore, such camps be contributed at maximum level.

He added that no one alone can cope with such floods and rains.

Referring to the pain of the victims, he said the entire IIUI community must come forward to help the flood victims.

He said floods have caused widespread devastation, let's get out of this ordeal and be a hand to the ones who are trying to help and rehabilitate the victims.

IIU President appreciated the effort of the IIUI community and hailed the initiatives of setting up the camps in the IIUI campuses. Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President, Administration & Finance of the University was also present on the occasion.

