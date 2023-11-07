IIUI Pro Chancellor stresses upon constructive role of educational institutions in society

Pro-Chancellor of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and President, Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, Professor Dr. Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al- Ameri has said that it is imperative to follow the speed of technology and contemporary requirements, educational institutions being relevant to societal needs can become best-serving hubs of humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Pro-Chancellor of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and President, Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, Professor Dr. Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al- Ameri has said that it is imperative to follow the speed of technology and contemporary requirements, educational institutions being relevant to societal needs can become best-serving hubs of humanity.

This he said during his day-long visit at the new and Faisal Masjid campuses of IIUI.

He inaugurated the recently shifted Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE) that has been established in the newly built block at the new campus.

He also inaugurated the smart weather station at the engineering block as well and he visited the female campus of the university in addition to an interactive session with the IIUI Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs and Directors.

The historic visit of the IIUI Pro-Chancellor is on an important visit to Islamabad where he will attend the 12th convocation of university.

According to details, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al-Ameri, during his visit inaugurated the CAEPE where he was briefed by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President R&E, about the knowledge in Micro- and Nano-scale Engineering of Devices, Materials and Systems to enable solutions for Big Problems such as Connectivity, Energy, and Improving Quality of Life.

The overall objective of the Centre is to establish a sustainable source of research training for developing qualified manpower with a focus on future requirements, and facility access services in these fields that are applied to the national needs.

On this occasion, he said initiatives of nanotechnology and smart weather reading are the omen of the university’s exemplary success.

He appreciated the leadership of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi saying that he has rightly been able to implement his vision to make IIUI a truly international institution.

During his interactive session with the faculty and officials, he said depoliticization of educational institutions is a prerequisite for constructive results. He urged the faculty to produce highly skilled youth inculcated with the teachings of islam.

He stressed that we need to learn from the experiences of others and we must make research our top priority.

Talking about Pak-Saudi relations, he said the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman are always keen on ties with Pakistan. He said KSA admires ties with Pakistan.

On this occasion, the Rector of IIUI Prof. Dr. Samina Malik thanked the IIUI Pro-Chancellor for his visit and also appreciated the continuous support of the Saudi Government and Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University.

The IIUI President on the occasion, gave an overview of his policies, the university’s future goals and its services in society.