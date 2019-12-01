UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIUI Provides Equal Opportunities, Follow Merits: Nasir Farid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 08:20 PM

IIUI provides equal opportunities, follow merits: Nasir Farid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) is an equal opportunity provider in its fairs in the light of regulations and merit, said Nasir Farid, Spokesperson (IIUI).

In a statement received here on Sunday, he maintained that IIUI administration believes in dealing the issues with deliberation and dialogue.

He said no individual ever faces discriminatory treatment at IIUI. The IIUI Spokesperson further said that there could be a delay in execution of few tasks which can be due to official procedures and legal bounding but transparency can never be compromised at the university.

Nasir Farid said that IIUI administration's mandate is to facilitate and it always discourages treatment on the basis of personal grudges.

Talking about the image of university, the spokesperson said that IIUI's distinctive position in the recent rankings of QS and TheTimes rankings proves that the university is heading towards its destination of success as per contemporary requirements.

The spokesperson also said that provision of basic facilities and prerogatives is top priority of IIUI.

Related Topics

Islamabad Nasir Sunday International Islamic University Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

48 Houbara released into the wild to mark 48th UAE ..

1 hour ago

&#039;We are inspired to continue building on our ..

1 hour ago

&#039;On National Day, we celebrate a rich journey ..

2 hours ago

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of e ..

2 hours ago

National day is living embodiment of national achi ..

3 hours ago

48 years of achievements establish UAE as a beacon ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.