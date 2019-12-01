IIUI provides equal opportunities, follow merits: Nasir Farid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) is an equal opportunity provider in its fairs in the light of regulations and merit, said Nasir Farid, Spokesperson (IIUI).

In a statement received here on Sunday, he maintained that IIUI administration believes in dealing the issues with deliberation and dialogue.

He said no individual ever faces discriminatory treatment at IIUI. The IIUI Spokesperson further said that there could be a delay in execution of few tasks which can be due to official procedures and legal bounding but transparency can never be compromised at the university.

Nasir Farid said that IIUI administration's mandate is to facilitate and it always discourages treatment on the basis of personal grudges.

Talking about the image of university, the spokesperson said that IIUI's distinctive position in the recent rankings of QS and TheTimes rankings proves that the university is heading towards its destination of success as per contemporary requirements.

The spokesperson also said that provision of basic facilities and prerogatives is top priority of IIUI.