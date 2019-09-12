UrduPoint.com
IIUI Publishes Book On Islamic Principles About War & Peace

Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue of Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI) Thursday published a book that contained Islamic principles about war and peace.

The book titled ' The Law of War and Peace in Islam: Causes and Conduct of Jihad and Non-State Islamic Actors under Islamic Law" has been authored by IIUI Vice President Prof. Dr Muhammad Munir, a press release said.

The book, which is a well-researched comprehensive account of the law of war and peace in islam, basically challenges the contemporary treatment of war and peace that's mainly driven by the behavior and conduct of Islamic militants rather than the rich textual tradition.

Dr Munir, Professor of Law, has also served as Director General Shariah academy of the IIUI, wrote more than 40 articles on jurisprudence, Muslim family law, human rights and issues in Pakistani legal system.

The book, earlier published by Edwin Mellen Press, focused on the concept of jihad as it has been the subject of vigorous academic writings since 9/11.

The writer has discussed literature on jihad and maintained that in most cases the phenomenon has been misunderstood and distorted.

 "A book such as this is so important to remind whoever wants to be reminded of the limitations on the use of force under Islamic law. Professor Munir follows a classic approach to Islamic law, always careful and cautious to remain within the mainstream of Sunni thought in the Hanafi tradition. His book is an important addition to the literature on the subject and it will hopefully contribute to a better understanding of Islamic law, at least to English reading audiences," said Professor Emeritus M. Cherif Bassiouni, DePaul University.

"What distinguishes this work from all the others is its all-embracing approach and depth of its analysis. The author's profound knowledge of the Islamic law and his command in the Arabic, urdu and English languages, combined with his conspicuous capability of penetrating into the difficult Islamic legal texts that have resulted in a scholarly text of high international standard." Professor Said Mahmoudi, Stockholm University, remarked.

The IIUI leadership, faculty and legal fraternity have congratulated Dr Munir on publishing such a valuable book.



