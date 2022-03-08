IIUI ranked among top 200 world universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked among top 200 young universities of the world and booked the slot of 194th in the recent Times Higher education Young University Rankings list of the world's the best universities 50 years old or younger.

International Islamic University stood second in Pakistan in the list of Young Universities. This ranking table is based on the same 13 performance indicators as the flagship 'THE World University Rankings'.

The universities are judged across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available. The 2022 ranking included 539 universities, up from 475 in 2021.

The university Rector and President had congratulated the IIUI community on another milestone of success.

The recent positive results generated by IIUI were the outcome of continued reforms and initiatives introduced by the university management that included preparation of university's new strategic plan.

It would also help in gleaning an exact view of the university accomplishments on a scientific basis.

The university leadership believes that upcoming ranking will be much more positive as new reforms and initiatives have entered into the mature stages through various steps taken such as implementation of the university's strategic plan and academic audits.

The university is now all set and in a better position to submit its accomplishments and achievements with an approach of quantifiable analysis that will lead to improved and realistic university rankings in future.

The university has also started a comprehensive work on research and enterprise that shall also be helpful in improved ranking through linkage with industry, acceptance of international funded projects, collaborations in research and global engagements.

The university leadership has appreciated the hard work of the team specially the Directorate of Quality Assurance and Development (QAD) and office of the Research and enterprise for untiring efforts to make it possible in a proper manner to this global ranking.

IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai while congratulating the IIUI community appreciated the efforts of all the team that worked hard for the ranking process. "I feel proud to announce that IIUI has achieved another milestone being placed among the top 200 best young universities of the world. IIUI stood 2nd in Pakistan in the list of Young Universities.

Congratulations to the IIUI community" said H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, IIUI President in a tweet.