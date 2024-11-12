Open Menu

IIUI Ranks High In Latest QS World University Rankings

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

IIUI ranks high in latest QS World University Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has reached notable positions in the latest QS World University Rankings 2025.

According to the information, IIUI stands at 243rd in Asia and holds 51st in the Southern Asia region, marking a significant achievement in its academic reputation.

Earlier, International Islamic University Islamabad was placed among 51-100 in the subjects of Theology, Divinity & Religious, whereas it is globally placed at 351-400 in Mathematics.

In addition, for the first time, IIUI is placed at 601-640 in Physics across the world in 2024 edition of the QS – world’s top most university rankings agency. Also IIUI has been placed at 1001-1200 in QS World University Rankings 2025.

These achievements highlight the success of the ongoing reforms and strategic initiatives outlined in IIUI’s Strategic Plan (2022-26), which is designed to elevate academic standards through structured, scientific implementation. University leaders attribute these results to the collective efforts of the faculty and staff, reflecting the impact of sustainable transformation efforts at the institution.

The university leadership believes that these reforms and initiatives have yielded a transformation which is entering into advanced stages of success and sustainability.

IIUI interim Rector, Prof Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and interim President, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, while expressing gratitude for the achievements, congratulated the academic and administrative staff of the University and hoped that they would remain committed by continuing their hard work so that the institution gets the top slots in all world rankings in future.

They appreciated the hard work of Prof. Rahmat Ellahi, Director Quality Assurance Department (QAD) and his team.

Director Quality Assurance Department Prof. Dr. Rahmat Ellahi has vowed that in the supervision of the varsity leadership, the efforts with the help of the varsity researchers and the departments will continue to bring IIUI further high in international rankings.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Mukhtar Ahmed International Islamic University All Top Asia

Recent Stories

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

12 minutes ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

27 minutes ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

36 minutes ago
 SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

49 minutes ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

4 hours ago
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

8 hours ago
 75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakista ..

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..

16 hours ago
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspensi ..

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

16 hours ago
 PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrociti ..

PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan