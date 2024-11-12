IIUI Ranks High In Latest QS World University Rankings
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has reached notable positions in the latest QS World University Rankings 2025.
According to the information, IIUI stands at 243rd in Asia and holds 51st in the Southern Asia region, marking a significant achievement in its academic reputation.
Earlier, International Islamic University Islamabad was placed among 51-100 in the subjects of Theology, Divinity & Religious, whereas it is globally placed at 351-400 in Mathematics.
In addition, for the first time, IIUI is placed at 601-640 in Physics across the world in 2024 edition of the QS – world’s top most university rankings agency. Also IIUI has been placed at 1001-1200 in QS World University Rankings 2025.
These achievements highlight the success of the ongoing reforms and strategic initiatives outlined in IIUI’s Strategic Plan (2022-26), which is designed to elevate academic standards through structured, scientific implementation. University leaders attribute these results to the collective efforts of the faculty and staff, reflecting the impact of sustainable transformation efforts at the institution.
The university leadership believes that these reforms and initiatives have yielded a transformation which is entering into advanced stages of success and sustainability.
IIUI interim Rector, Prof Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and interim President, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, while expressing gratitude for the achievements, congratulated the academic and administrative staff of the University and hoped that they would remain committed by continuing their hard work so that the institution gets the top slots in all world rankings in future.
They appreciated the hard work of Prof. Rahmat Ellahi, Director Quality Assurance Department (QAD) and his team.
Director Quality Assurance Department Prof. Dr. Rahmat Ellahi has vowed that in the supervision of the varsity leadership, the efforts with the help of the varsity researchers and the departments will continue to bring IIUI further high in international rankings.
