IIUI Rector Directs For Best Medical Facilities To Students

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Professor Dr. Samina Malik, Rector, International Islamic University (IIU) has directed that high priority based medical facilities must be provided to the university students.

Along with the Acting President Prof. Dr. Abdul Raheman, Rector IIUI visited the newly built medical centre of the university where its operationalization, utilization of the new facilities and overall performance was reviewed.

The new medical centre building is part of the infrastructural reforms of the President IIU, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi initiated in the light of the new strategic plan of the university.

The Rector IIU was briefed by Dr. Wakeel Ahmed, In-Charge Medical Centre, about the services in the new building, availability of the facilities including labs, available beds and per day visits of the patients. On the occasion, other relevant officers were also present.

Dr. Wakeel while briefing about the facilities apprised that there are 16 beds in the medical centre, while 4 of those have been dedicated for the emergency.

He also briefed that the demand for the X-ray machines, ECG equipment and other radiology related gadgets has already been submitted and the centre will be furnished with these facilities in the near future.

She said that high priority facilitation of the students must be the core objective. She directed that a complaint box to address the issues of students must be installed today on an urgent basis and that box shall be monitored by her office. She said a separate well equipped medical facility for the female campus is also part of the future plan of the university.

The IIU Rector also took interest in the psychological counselling centre, she examined the availability of the medicines and reviewed the charges and services of the laboratory. She desired that cleanliness must be ensured within the vicinity and a hygienic environment must prevail within the medical centre.

