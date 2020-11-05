IIUI Rector for devising plan to counter Islamophobia

Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai Thursday called for devising comprehensive plans to propagate true picture of Islam in order to counter Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai Thursday called for devising comprehensive plans to propagate true picture of islam in order to counter Islamophobia.

Addressing a seminar on "Islamophobia: causes and possible solutions" organized by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), he said social and electronic media could be used instruments to overcome Islamophobia.

The rector stressed upon the Western countries to frame unbiased curriculum that must present a clear picture of various cultures and religions.

"World can get rid of terrorism and extremism by promoting tolerance and respect in the societies" he added.

Dr. Masoom said that Islam was a religion of peace and it was a practical example of tolerance, peace and tranquility.

Talking about the challenges and stereotypes, he said western media hegemony did not allow the people who had really experienced Islam and had positive views about Muslims.

He said specific elements were behind negative propagation of Islam and they disseminated misperceptions about it.

" I can safely say that those who hate Muslims, hate them because they do not know them" the rector said.

He added that if they understand Islam and its true message, they would change their mind.

Dr. Masoom opined that Islamophobia was a kind of terrorism and it was promoting violence against the muslims in the west.

The seminar was also addressed by Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Vice President IIUI, who hailed the effort of IRD, adding that the seminar would be an opportunity for the intellectuals to devise strategies to overcome the issue of Islamophobia.

Researchers, scholars and intellectuals including Professor Dr. Hatem Bazian, University of California, Dr. Muhammad Azam, Department of politics and IR, Sargodha University, Dr. Tahir Khalily, Clinical psychologist from Department of Psychology,IIUI, Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Department of Media and Communication Studies, IIUI , Dr. Sami ullah Arain from Istanbul University and Professor Arun Kundnani attended the seminar .