IIUI Remains Close For Students Till Tuesday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 06:01 PM

IIUI remains close for students till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad will remain close for students till Tuesday December 17, 2019.

The university administration will launch a clearance operation at male hostels so that illegal boarders and unconcerned residents be identified and an action be taken against them, a press release on Sunday said.

Meanwhile, the university will remain open for the administrative staff as per routine.

