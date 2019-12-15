IIUI Remains Close For Students Till Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad will remain close for students till Tuesday December 17, 2019.
The university administration will launch a clearance operation at male hostels so that illegal boarders and unconcerned residents be identified and an action be taken against them, a press release on Sunday said.
Meanwhile, the university will remain open for the administrative staff as per routine.