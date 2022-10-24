MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 24 (APP) ::International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Schools Mirpur Campus here on Monday celebrated the 75th founding anniversary of the State of Jammu and Kashmir with zeal and reiterated solidarity, love and affection for Pakistan.

Director Administration & Personnel Rao Attiq Ul Amin was the chief guest on this occasion hosted at the City Campus of the school. He was flanked by seasoned academicians of different sections.

Students of various classes from lower to higher levels presented tableau besides national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir depicting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest DAP Rao Attique Ul Amin Khan, Principal Aysha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Mariya Attique, the school children and others highlighted the significance of the historic day when the Azad government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir was formed.

Besides the faculty members, students and the parents also attended the ceremony that ended with prayers for the stability, sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early success of the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir State from Indian occupation and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir State to Pakistan.