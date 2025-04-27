IIUI Secures Trademark Registration
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In a significant move to protect its institutional integrity and brand identity, the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has officially secured the registration of its name and abbreviation under the Trade Marks Ordinance 2001.
The certification, issued by the Government of Pakistan’s Trade Marks Registry, confirms IIUI’s legal ownership of its identity under Trade Mark No. 667973 in class 41, covering education, training, cultural and entertainment services, said a press release.
This milestone comes at a critical time, as the university sought to address growing concerns over the use of similar acronyms by other institutions, which risked creating confusion in the academic community and public discourse.
The trademark registration marks a definitive step in asserting IIUI’s rightful identity and setting a legal precedent for brand protection in the education sector.
The achievement, which is the result of a dedicated three-year effort by the legal team, including Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Legal Advisor, IIUI, and Naseer Ahmad, In-House Lawyer, IIUI, stands as a testament to their commendable work.
Their persistent and strategic handling of the case ensured the university’s claim was effectively recognized and ratified by the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) of Pakistan. Their sustained engagement not only culminated in success but also reinforced the university’s commitment to safeguarding its legacy and academic credibility.
As IIUI has been using its name, abbreviation, and logo since its inception, the unauthorized use of these identifiers by outside elements in recent years had raised serious concerns.
With this landmark registration, the university now holds the exclusive legal right to its identity and is positioned to take appropriate legal action against any infringement, ensuring that its name and reputation are fully protected moving forward.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to not all anyone to occupy railway land: Hanif Abbasi1 minute ago
-
IIUI secures trademark registration1 minute ago
-
Entire nation united with armed forces, will give befitting response: Khawaja Asif1 minute ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
Girl falls from swing to death1 minute ago
-
Man hit to death by tractor-trolley1 minute ago
-
Turkish university official visits UAF11 minutes ago
-
Beyond the Stove: Islamabad’s women home chefs redefining work from home11 minutes ago
-
Drone technology vital to boost sugarcane yield, cut costs: Experts31 minutes ago
-
Police intensify search operations to eliminate terrorist hideouts in Kohat41 minutes ago
-
Met predicts scorching heatwave to continue in multiple cities41 minutes ago
-
Massive enrollment, Tree plantation drive held41 minutes ago