IIUI Seeks Police Help To Counter Unlawful Protest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The International Islamic University (IIU) has finalized the hostel seat allocation process, but the self-proclaimed Student Action Committee has disrupted the proceedings, taking the law into their own hands and barring the university administration and foreign students from accessing the hostels.
In response to these circumstances, the university has formally notified the police and district administration, said a news release.
Individuals affiliated with the so-called Student Action Committee have attempted to falsely portray foreign students as protesters by detaining them outside the hostels and disseminating misleading information to media outlets, suggesting that these students are also participating in the protest and being barred by the administration. However, foreign students have reached out to the administration regarding this unlawful behavior, and the university has assured them of comprehensive legal protection.
The university administration has stated that this illegal action by the Student Action Committee has compromised the transparent and peaceful accommodation of 2,700 students in the hostels.
The protesters are even preventing foreign students from carrying their belongings, prompting the university to seek assistance from law enforcement agencies and the district administration to prevent any potential incidents.
The hostel management has reaffirmed that all eligible students will receive hostel seats, and a revised allotment list has been prepared after reviewing student data to ensure uninterrupted studies when classes resume on September 9.
The management has reiterated its commitment to preventing unauthorized individuals unrelated to hostels from entering the premises under any circumstances.
