IIUI Seminar: Experts Call For Active Role In Countering Extremism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) In a seminar titled "Peace Begins with Us: Youth as a Real Source of Change," experts emphasized the critical role of young people in promoting peace and countering extremism.
The event, held at the female campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) in collaboration with the Department of Psychology and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), brought together academics and experts to discuss strategies for empowering the younger generation in peacebuilding.
The seminar’s chief guest, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at IIU, Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, highlighted the need to foster a constructive mindset among youth to combat extremism. “Youth must be nurtured to adopt positive attitudes, and collective efforts are essential to bring about change,” Dr. Iqbal stated.
He stressed that youth empowerment is crucial to shaping the country's future and called on academia to play a vital role in educating young minds through research and practical peacebuilding activities.
Senior Analyst Zooni Ashfaq, representing NACTA, emphasized that a united front among all stakeholders is necessary to protect Pakistan from the threats of extremism and terrorism.
“Students are our most valuable asset,” Zooni Ashfaq said, while sharing statistics on the damages caused by extremism.
She urged the youth to recognize the signs and causes of radicalization, warning that Pakistan can no longer afford the destructive impacts of terrorism. Ashfaq further highlighted NACTA’s efforts to engage students through competitions in essay writing, filmmaking, animation, and other creative outlets aimed at promoting peace.
Professor Dr. Nazia Iqbal, head of IIU’s Department of Psychology, discussed the psychological aspects of peacebuilding, appreciating the active involvement of students in the seminar. She stressed the importance of engaging the younger generation in activities that not only raise awareness but also encourage proactive involvement in peacebuilding.
The seminar also featured contributions from NACTA analysts Muhammad Hussain Rizvi, Rida Tariq, Javeria Abbasi, and Nayyab Batool, underscoring the collaborative efforts needed to create a peaceful resilient society.
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Clash between relatives leaves one dead2 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown schedule2 minutes ago
-
PHA starts planting winter flowers12 minutes ago
-
Gilani meets Russian envoy discuss regional, international issues12 minutes ago
-
HHRD USA’s central official visits Paraplegic Center, assures support to CEO12 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Head will resolved the complaints of government employees in DAO Larkana12 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation heads to madina to explore joint ventures in Saudi furniture industry22 minutes ago
-
PM's coordinator stresses youth engagement in combating climate change32 minutes ago
-
Rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds predicted in most KP districts32 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth Secretariat, Khalili Foundation launch Commonwealth Peace Prize to honor peacebuilders32 minutes ago
-
Committee expresses dissatisfaction over performance of Science Departments42 minutes ago
-
12 direct hooks removed during operation against power theft in DI Khan42 minutes ago