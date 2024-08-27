IIUI student receives 'Fast Cables' excellence award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A Fast Cables Excellence Award was conferred on Mr. Zain-ul Aabideen a student of the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering of International Islamic University who secured the highest CGPA.

The award ceremony on Tuesday was held in the council hall of the university that was chaired by Acting President, IIU, Dr. Muhammad Sarwar who along with the Mr. Ghulam Yaseen Qadri, Regional business Manager FAST cables awarded the cash prize of 1 lac rupees to Zain ul Aabideen.

On the occasion, the FAST cables offered a job to the winner of the award as well as it was agreed on the occasion that in order further strengthen the bilateral ties between both institutions the IIU students will be provided internships in the FAST cables.

Both of the institutions have signed MOUs to recognize the efforts of high achieving students and extend support through awards to graduates of Electrical Engineering Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), while the FAST cables also provides a separate amount of 2 million rupees to the needy students.

The IIUI Acting President emphasized upon industry academia linkage and updation of the curricula according to the needs of the society.

He said on the occasion that the cooperation between IIUI and FAST Cables will pave the way for more joint ventures and joint collaborations for the promotion of education.

He said that the university is keen to address the needs of society by preparing skilled graduates who can contribute in the best manner in the progress of the society and country.

Dr. Muhammad Sarwar also apprised that the university has a transparent mechanism of scholarship programs for the support of needy students under which they are being accommodated on merit and this step has been appreciated by the students and parents.

The ceremony was attended by FAST Cables representatives including Mr. Afrasiyab Khan- Sr. Manager Business Development, Fast Cables, Prof. Dr Saeed Badshah Dean FET, Ms. Nuzhat Zareen Director UAFA with her staff and Dr. Sonia Irum Incharge of Alumni office, Dr. Ali Metab Alahmari, Director President Office, IIUI, Dr. Shahid Ikram, Chairman Dept. of Electrical & Computer Engineering and Dr. Tayyab Ali Supervisor of the Student also attended the ceremony.