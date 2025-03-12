Open Menu

IIUI Students, Faculty Visit National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A delegation of students and faculty members from International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) visited the National Assembly on Tuesday to observe the parliamentary proceedings.

Upon their arrival, the Speaker of the National Assembly welcomed the visitors, while the members of the assembly greeted them by tapping their desks in appreciation.

The visit provided the students with an opportunity to gain insights into the legislative process and witness the functioning of the country’s top legislative body firsthand.

