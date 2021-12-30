IIUI supervisory committee agrees to introduce quality food

The meeting of the Supervisory committee of International Islamic University (IIU) on canteens, shops and commercial setups was held here at the new campus of the university on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President Administration and Finance (A&F).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The meeting of the Supervisory committee of International Islamic University (IIU) on canteens, shops and commercial setups was held here at the new campus of the university on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President Administration and Finance (A&F).

The committee took various decisions to ensure best living and food facilities across the campus that included a revamped, hygienic and controlled price with availability of quality products and services.

It was agreed in the meeting that tenders after approval of the competent authority shall be floated soon to bring in quality service provider parties that shall be monitored by the committee as per approved indicators.

The committee decided that in the first phase set ups of the maximum subsidized price and quality products shall be introduced, while better food and sitting set ups with improved ambiance shall also be ensured on the campus.

It was also agreed that in the next stage, international chains and their setups will be introduced at the campus.

The meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr. Samina Malik, Vice President Female Campus, Principal Medical Officer Dr. Khalil ur Rehman, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Asia Khan, Security consultant , Brig. Retd Muhammad Saleem Khan, Provost male Dr. Abrar Anver, Provost female Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Students Advisor male Dr. Tauqeer Sargana, Students Advisor Female Dr. Summiya Chughtai, Incharge P&PR, Nasir Farid, Legal Advisor to President Advocate Itftikhar Ahmed, Deputy Director HRM Malik Zahoor Ahmed, Assistant Director P&PR, Al-Hassan and Assistant Director Services , Riaz Khan.