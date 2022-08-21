UrduPoint.com

IIUI Team Qualifies For Final Of Hult Prize

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

IIUI team qualifies for final of hult prize

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :A team of the Department of Mechanical Engineering (DME), Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) of International Islamic University (IIUI) after bagging numerous achievements on national level continues its journey of accomplishments as it qualifies among final 6 teams of the HULT PRIZE.

As many as 28 teams competed to make place in the final where 6 teams including IIUI managed for the final stage competition would be taking place in New York on 20th Sep 2022 for the grand prize of 1Million USD.

The indigenously developed final year project of the students from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology was supervised by Assistant Professor Engr. Javed Ahmed Khan Tipu and co-supervised by Dr. Muhammad Arif, Lecturer that took them to height of national and international triumphs.

The team members included Hafiz Muhammad Muaz Suhaib, Muhammad Naveed, Haris Ahmed Khan and Saleha Usman of Department of Anthropology.

Earlier this team won the HULT PRIZE Regional Summit and also won the HULT PRIZE 2022 Global Accelerator Program in Boston, U.

S.A. To reach this stage they competed with 200,000 teams worldwide initially and 28 teams in Global Accelerator Program.

The success story started from winning the funding of 600,000/- PKR from PSF, sponsored by UNESCO, UNDP and other famous companies for the development of the "Low-Cost Plastic Waste Recycling Machine".

This machine converts plastic waste into 3-D printing filament. This filament is then used as a raw material for manufacturing various 3-D printed products.

Later on, this project took part in many National and International Competitions and finally the team won laurels on the global level in the final stage of the HULT PRIZE.

The team members have said that this is the result of the day and night efforts of all the group members for this worldwide competition.

They have thanked the Chairman Department of Mechanical Engineering Dr. Adnan Aslam Noon and Dean FET Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh for their constant support and guidance which made these achievements possible and helped raise Pakistan's flag Internationally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Boston New York Nadeem Ahmed United States Dollars Pakistani Rupee Undp International Islamic University All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

9 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

18 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

18 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

19 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.