IIUI terminates services of Prof. Dr Mushtaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has terminated the services of Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, Associate Professor after his long absence from the office and failure to submit a reply on the charge sheet served.

According to the spokesman of the university on Wednesday, an inquiry committee made on the issue of Dr. Muhammad Mushatq had found that Dr. Muhmmad Mushtaq did not submit reply on the charge sheet within the stipulated period. After this, the authorized officer had recommended termination of his services.

The spokesman said that Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq was provided every possible opportunity to clear his position, submit his response and he was also provided maximum cooperation and ample time in this regard.

He added that the said faculty member did not submit his reply upon which termination was decided by the university administration.

Referring to the negative propaganda by some elements, the spokesman said that they were disseminating that termination of the services of Dr. Mushtaq was reaction to the voice he raised on the issue of a case that happened in IIUI hostels.

He said that it was nothing more than fabricated angling and a pack of lies because that particular issue occurred on June 18, while the university had asked Dr. Mushtaq on April 5 through a memorandum to clear his reasons of months long absence from duties at Shariah academy.

The Spokesman clarified that university, on that very day of the happening of the incident in the hostels, took immediate action the culprits and that happening had nothing to do with this issue.

The IIUI spokesman said that Dr.

Mushtaq was directed to continue his services as Associate Professor at the Shariah Academy after his replacement from the seat of Director General, Shariah Academy but for unknown reasons he remained absent from his duties at the academy.

On April 5, through a memorandum he was asked to convey the reason for his absence, upon which, Dr. Mushatq submitted a reply on April 12 that was termed as not satisfactory by the authority. The spokesman maintained that the authority, on June 17 approved issuance of a charge sheet and formation of an inquiry committee on this issue.

In the light of the said approval, notification of formation of committee and Charge sheet were issued and Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq was given period of 7 days to submit his reply.

On June 26, Dr. Mushtaq took stay on the issue from civil court that was vacated on July 17th. The said faculty member took stay from District Court for 7 days and in the hearing on the issue on July 26th his appeal was dismissed.

The spokesman also clarified that the inquiry committee of the university formed on this issue met on July 30 and it found that no black and white reply was submitted by Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq and it was recommended by the authorized officer to terminate his services.

The IIUI President, in the light of recommendations, reviewed the issue and approved Dr. Muhstaq's termination of services.

The spokesman said that IIUI administration is keen to encourage hard work, talented and honest officials and they will be provided all possible opportunities to excel but elements that violate the university rules and regulations will not be tolerated.