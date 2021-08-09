UrduPoint.com

IIUI To Bring More Foreign Teachers At Campus: Dr Hathal

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:18 PM

President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi Monday said that university was working to bring more foreign faculty members and to establish a scholarships program for the its students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi Monday said that university was working to bring more foreign faculty members and to establish a scholarships program for the its students.

He also called for the joint efforts to implement the new strategic plan of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

He was delivering a Presidential speech at the workshop on the preparation of strategic plan and organogram of the faculty level organized by Quality Assurance Department (QAD).

The workshop was attended by Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, HoDs/ chairpersons and Directors for the brainstorming on the new organogram and strategic plan on the department and faculty level.

"We are setting a roadmap for the coming generations, this strategic plan will not only ensure academic excellence but it will also be a peg to build the future of youth with best higher education" he added.

Dr. Hathal said "We are in a dire need to compete the world, while procrastination and unnecessary procedural constraints are the old ways of dealing with tasks, we are keen to revamp the infrastructure as well as the officials dealing such as addition of the E-office, building of new blocks and renovation of the classrooms." Stressing upon the faculty, he said that we would be asked for the responsibility given to us and there was no place for injustice in our sacred profession indeed, adding we must be transparent, merit oriented and impartial in teaching and evaluating the students.

Dr. Hathal said the university was equally focusing on the welfare, progress and promotions of the officials on all the levels, and recent selection boards and promotions of the officials were the evidence of that approach.

Highlighting the importance of the performance and initiatives in that regards, the IIU President said that the university was working to make Institute of Professional Development as an exemplary institute for training.

He added that soon Human Resource, IT and Quality Assurance Department would start training sessions for the better results.

Identifying the university achievement within this year, he said the university had approved its strategic plan and organogram, while its research activities through regular board of Advanced Studies and Research Meetings (BASR) were also being streamlined.

He also mentioned the training for the officials of the university. He specially mentioned the launch of the Distance Learning Portal terming it as an achievement and a milestone of the progress of the university.

He thanked all the team members of the committee of the organogram and the strategic plan and hoped that same practice would be followed the faculty and department level in that regard.

On the occasion, Vice President, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, gave a presentation on quality assurance of post graduate programs at IIUI. He elaborated the vision and mission approved by the university in the new strategic plan.

He also elaborated targeted policy areas and discussed the features of growth and academic excellence, research and collaborations, financial sustainability, improving quality of life on the campus, governance and internal control mechanism and digitization of the university.

Dr. Muhammd Arif, Member of the committee for the development & implementation of IIUI strategic plan, gave an overview of the strategic plan (2022-2026) and organogram.

Earlier, Dr. Rehmat Eahi, Director QAD gave a detailed briefing on the functions and roadmap of the directorate of Quality Assurance and Development. He also shared achievements and initiatives and taken by QAD as well as he also shared threats, strengths and other key features.

