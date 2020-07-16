IIUI to confer honorary degree to Sultan of Brunei

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :International Islamic University (IIU) Islamabad will confer an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws on His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei Darussalam.

Keeping in view the valued contributions of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei Darussalam at national level for the welfare of people of Brunei Darussalam and at International level for the humanity at large including his efforts to make bilateral ties strong between both countries, the International Islamic University, Islamabad would confer on him the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws.

President of Pakistan and Chancellor of IIUI, Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the conferment of Honorary Degree on His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah.