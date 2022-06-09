UrduPoint.com

IIUI To Ensure Peace In University: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 09:45 PM

IIUI to ensure peace in university: Spokesman

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) spokesman Nasir Farid Thursday said that an untoward and violent incident took place on the campus on 3rd of January this year and an investigation was immediately launched in the light of the instructions of the President of University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) spokesman Nasir Farid Thursday said that an untoward and violent incident took place on the campus on 3rd of January this year and an investigation was immediately launched in the light of the instructions of the President of University.

In a statement, the spokesman said that the investigation was carried out through CCTV footage.

In the light of the investigation of the incident the disciplinary action was recommended against the guilty students so that no such incident would take place in future.

As per recommendations of the committee, guilty students were punished accordingly.

However, after hearing their appeals, the president of the university exercised his powers and reduced the sentences of the students in view of their future and the plight of their parents.

In response, the students once again sabotaged the law and order of the university in the last few days and they have been protesting violently in response to the leniency and mitigation showed by the university.

He said that the president of the university has said that students are our children and the administration does not want to ruin their future, that is why their punishments have been reduced.

He further said that the university could take action against the students for stopping the buses, closing the gates of the university and their previous punishment can be restored for disrupting the academic activities but the university was still treating them leniently.

He also said that International Islamic University is in contact with the protesting students and they have been conveyed to stop this activity as their punishments have already been reduced.

The spokesman of the Islamic University further said that the management of the University has expressed its commitment to ensure the restoration of peace in the university. The administration has said that attempts to tarnish the image of the University will be thwarted.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Law And Order Nasir January International Islamic University

Recent Stories

Two die in new Burkina Faso attack

Two die in new Burkina Faso attack

1 second ago
 Turkey to promote investment, cooperation in vario ..

Turkey to promote investment, cooperation in various fields: Ambassador

2 seconds ago
 Motorcycle-lifter gang busted

Motorcycle-lifter gang busted

4 seconds ago
 Arts Council organises "Hansti Gaati Shaam"

Arts Council organises "Hansti Gaati Shaam"

8 seconds ago
 Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to ..

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to 6 months: Study

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results -- 2nd update

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results -- 2nd update

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.