IIUI to ensure quality education through modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :International Islamic University (IIU) will leave no stone unturned to meet all the contemporary requirements for provision of quality education by adopting all the latest technological developments.

This was reiterated by IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi while inaugurating the digital studio and renovated conference room at Iqbal International Institute of Research and Dialogue (IRD).

"Corona gave us challenge, hiatus was not an option, we responded back and now university is all set to introduce online degrees", said Rector IIU while hailing the addition of a new studio at the IRD.

He desired that the studio facility would be a must in the prevailing situation in every faculty so that messages could be disseminated properly.

He appreciated the efforts of the IIU President for the online and distance learning and hoped that soon the university would have international repute for its ODL based education.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said IIU was going to launch diploma and degree programs through its Directorate of Distance Education. He said these would be the high time to approach maximum people across the globe, adding they would introduce the best faculty and researchers of the top institutions.

He added that following the varsity's ongoing ODL based policy, soon more international conferences and seminars would be held, while he mentioned the same was being done by utilizing the available resources in the best available manner.

Dr. Hathal said IRD was one of the very important units of the university which was focusing on promotion of dialogue and a new strategic plan keeping in view its scope.

On the occasion, Vice President (AF&P) Dr. N.B Jumani said the varsity was heading towards an exquisite online education based system and it was also mulling over blended mode of education.

Vice President (Academics) Dr. Ayaz Afsar said the studio and the conference room were very useful additions into the university resources. Vice President (HS&R ), Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed said IRD as per its scope has exemplary services and now its activities, through online mode, were being hailed across the world.

Dr. Husn ul Amin, Executive Director IRD, while thanking to the university leadership said the institute was focused on outreach programs and also focusing on the societies where Muslim were in the minority.

He said the institute, as per directions of the IIU President was also working to deal with the challenge of Islamophobia through research and dialogue.