UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIUI To Improve Educational, Training Standards Of Hostel Students: President IIUI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:53 PM

IIUI to improve educational, training standards of hostel students: President IIUI

International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI) has arranged a program to further improve the educational and training standards of the students living in varsity's hostel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI) has arranged a program to further improve the educational and training standards of the students living in varsity's hostel.

Under the program, besides the increasing of facilities, the students security would also be improved.

The announcement of this program was made by the IIUI President Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh in a high level meeting of the university held here Tuesday.

IIUI President said the aim behind provision of additional facilities in educational institutions was not only to provide residential facilities to the students coming from far-flung areas, but to make students a good human-being while keeping them far from the unhealthy activities of life.

He said that the Islamic University Islamabad had a best tradition of the characterization of young generation on modern-lines.

In result of these traditions, a large number of university's ex-students were holding key positions at national as well as international level, he added.

He said that in the changing of circumstances, it was mandatory to take proper measures to protect the students from negative activities due to which, not only the future of the students can be unsafe, while the issues could also be generated for the Muslim Ummah.

It was need of the hour, that the students should be aware of the issues surrounding them and play their role in development and prosperity of the country.

IIUI will launch an awareness campaign in that regard, and would take concrete steps to engage the students in studies, sports and other healthy activities.

The meeting was also attended by the Vice Presidents Prof Dr Muhammad Munir, Prof Dr Aqdas Naveed, Prof Dr Tahir Khalili, Prof Dr Farkhanda Zia, Hostel Provost and other high officials of the varsity.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sports Young International Islamic University Muslim From Best

Recent Stories

KPK CM offers job to jobless Fazlur Rehman

24 minutes ago

PTCL & LDA sign MoU for beautification of underpas ..

25 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed condoles Saudi King on death of r ..

41 minutes ago

Highlights of PakWheels.com second Car Mela in Isl ..

59 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of royal

1 hour ago

‘I wish I could follow President Xi and send 500 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.