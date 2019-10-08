IIUI to improve educational, training standards of hostel students: President IIUI

(@FahadShabbir)

International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI) has arranged a program to further improve the educational and training standards of the students living in varsity's hostel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI) has arranged a program to further improve the educational and training standards of the students living in varsity's hostel.

Under the program, besides the increasing of facilities, the students security would also be improved.

The announcement of this program was made by the IIUI President Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh in a high level meeting of the university held here Tuesday.

IIUI President said the aim behind provision of additional facilities in educational institutions was not only to provide residential facilities to the students coming from far-flung areas, but to make students a good human-being while keeping them far from the unhealthy activities of life.

He said that the Islamic University Islamabad had a best tradition of the characterization of young generation on modern-lines.

In result of these traditions, a large number of university's ex-students were holding key positions at national as well as international level, he added.

He said that in the changing of circumstances, it was mandatory to take proper measures to protect the students from negative activities due to which, not only the future of the students can be unsafe, while the issues could also be generated for the Muslim Ummah.

It was need of the hour, that the students should be aware of the issues surrounding them and play their role in development and prosperity of the country.

IIUI will launch an awareness campaign in that regard, and would take concrete steps to engage the students in studies, sports and other healthy activities.

The meeting was also attended by the Vice Presidents Prof Dr Muhammad Munir, Prof Dr Aqdas Naveed, Prof Dr Tahir Khalili, Prof Dr Farkhanda Zia, Hostel Provost and other high officials of the varsity.