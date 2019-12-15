IIUI to remain close till Dec 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) would remain closed for students till December 17 (Tuesday).

According to details, the university would launch clearance operation at male hostels so that illegal boarders and unconcerned residents be identified and an action be taken against them, said a press release on Sunday.

In addition, the university would remain open for the administrative staff as per routine.