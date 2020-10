(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) will remain closed till Thursday in order to take safety measures to prevent from COVID-19.

According to spokesman IIUI, Nasir Farid, the university will reopen on Monday, November 02.

He said, during this period disinfection shall be carried out in the campus.