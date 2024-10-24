Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 08:05 PM

IIUI & UNICEF join hand for child rights protection in Pak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) UNICEF Pakistan and the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to enhance the protection of children's rights in Pakistan.

The MoU was part of the launch of a research initiative focused on applying behavioral science to facilitate social dialogue and transformation regarding child rights.

The speakers underscored the importance of ensuring children’s rights to survival, education, and protection against violence.

They pointed out that the challenge lies not in legislation but in societal attitudes that often condone discrimination and violence against children.

The signing ceremony took place at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium, with Mr. Abdullah A. Fadil, UNICEF's Country Chief, as the chief guest.

Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, chaired the event, which also featured prominent guests such as Justice Muhammad Anwer of the Federal Shariat Court and Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology.

Rana Mashood praised UNICEF’s contributions to addressing social issues and emphasized the importance of the IRI's initiative in promoting children's rights through the involvement of faith leaders.

He confirmed the intent to integrate this initiative into the National Youth Policy.

Mr. Fadil highlighted the significance of research-based approaches to child rights and expressed satisfaction in formalizing the partnership with IRI.

Allama Naeemi remarked on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) regarding the respect and education of children, asserting that these values should be instilled from an early age.

Syed Muhammed Anwer noted that Islam emphasizes the protection of children's rights, commending the collaboration between UNICEF and IRI.

Mr. Christopher, representing Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad, stressed the need for interfaith dialogue to promote children's rights and called for collective efforts in this regard, especially in providing digital education to youth.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of IRI, provided insights into the research initiative aimed at realizing child rights in Pakistan.

The ceremony attracted civil society members, scholars, and IIUI students, concluding with a vote of thanks and the distribution of souvenirs.

The event also included a visit by the UNICEF chief to various sections of the Islamic Research Institute.

