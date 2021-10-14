IIUI wins friendly match against RIUJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :A friendly match between International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI XI) and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ XI) on Thursday was played here at the ground of the new campus of the university.

IIUI XI won the match by 73 runs. IIUI XI, playing first scored 197 in 10 overs with an impressive 90 runs of Fida who also grabbed the title of Man of the Match. In reply RIUJ XI posted 124 runs on the scorecard.

The match was jointly organized by the Department of Protocol and Public relations, Office of the Students Advisor and RIUJ.

The match activity was graced by President RIUJ, Shakeel Ahmed and General Secretary RIUJ, Siddiq Anzar along with other senior members of the union.

Vice President A&F Prof. Dr. N. B Jumani inaugurated the activity, while the concluding ceremony was graced by Vice President Academics, Professor. Dr. Ayaz Afsar as Chief Guest. Dean Social Sciences, Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal, President ASA, Dr. Islamuddin, Students Advisor Dr. Tauqeer Sargana, Incharge Protocol and Public Relations were also present on the occasion.

The closing ceremony was also joined Advisor to Prime Minister AJ&K, Murtaza Durrani, President Sports board OGDCL, Syed Iftikhar Rizvi and his fellows from OGDCL , Secretary Finance OGDCL Naveed Aslam and Ejaz Hussain Shah Bukhari General Secretary All Pakistan Oil and Gas Employees Association.

Speaking on the occasion as a Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar said that sports were an integral part of the learning process. He said competition for the sake of competition was nothing but it had long lasting constructive results whenever there was a healthy sports activity held.

He said that life was coming back to normal routine and pace, and the university would be conducting more such activities in future.

Shakeel Ahmed hailed IIUI's management for splendid arrangements of the match. He explained the nature and scope of RIUJ and vowed that the union would be always cooperative to disseminate promotion of education, research and academic excellence.

Siddiq Anzar thanked IIUI management for the collaboration, adding that it was just a start of such collaborations.

He hoped that constructive activities were necessary to build confidence and cooperation between the institutions.

He also thanked Directorates of Protocol and Public Relations and Students Affairs for the collaboration.

Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dean Social Sciences said it was an opportunity for the talented IIUI human resource to showcase the talent that indeed impressed everyone.

He said sports and study were equally important , and encouragement of such activities was a prerequisite to bring youth to the grounds.

Dr. islam ud din praised the activity and hoped that such collaborations would continue in future as well.

At the end, certificates of appreciation from RIUJ were given to the players of both teams and guests of the concluding ceremony. Winner and Runner up trophies were given by the chief guest to the captains, while souvenirs by IIUI were presented to General Secretary and President RIUJ.