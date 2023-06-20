UrduPoint.com

IIUI, YJA Hold Interactive Dialogue On Media, Academia Linkage

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 07:20 PM

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Young Journalist Association (YJA) Tuesday agreed to initiate mutual cooperation in the fields of professional training, media dialogues and academia and media linkages

An interactive dialogue between IIUI and YJA was conducted here at the new campus of the university that was chaired by President IIUI Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

It was also attended by Vice President Female Campus, Dr. Samina Malik, Vice President Administration and Finance Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, Head of the Department of Media and Communication Studies Dr. Inam ur Rehman, Officers of Protocol and Public Relations, senior journalist Zafar Sipra , office bearers of YJA including its President Yousaf Khan, Sr. Vice President, Hafiz Usman Mughal, Vice President, Adnan Arif, Secretary Information, Fasiha Satti, Members Governing Body, Zameer Asadi, Ms Shama Danish and Ch. Gulzar Naz.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi said that the university had been put on the track of academic excellence and infrastructural development in recent three years.

He mentioned that the university had shined in all leading global university rankings.

The president said that IIUI had a distinctive vision across the Muslim world and its services were focused to address the issues of societies through research and dialogue.

He said that the university had academic figures and world acclaimed experts and they were nurturing the Muslim World youth as per modern needs.

The president also mentioned the importance of media in dissemination of the varsity's vision as well as he discussed the positive use of social and digital media.

Talking about the youth, the president said the students were the prime focus of university and the IIUI was focusing on producing skilled youth equipped with the knowledge of latest market trends.

He said that since he joined the university, the management faced several challenges that were addressed through the newly prepared strategic plan.

Dr. Hathal assured of maximum cooperation in the joint collaborations with the practicing journalists and encouraged the ideas related to media and academia linkages.

YJA President Yousaf bin Omar hailed the service of the university and vision of Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi.

He was of the view that university and YJA through conferences, seminars and training workshops could help the graduating students to build their beginning of careers in a positive manner.

The representatives of the association underscored the importance of new media stating that its positive and constructive use could lead the youth to build the society and change its fate.

On the occasion, Dr. Samina Malik apprised of the university vision, its distinctions, recent achievements and background of the institution.

She said the media being the fourth pillar of state had an imperative part in shaping the life of people.

She said collaboration between the education sector and media could lead to addressing the needs of society.

Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani said young journalists were the real asset of the media fraternity and their interest in the education sector and its development was a positive omen.

