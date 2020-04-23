IIUI:1st online Law Orientation Course for Muftis concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The first online training course for Muftis organized by Shari'ah Academy of International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI) was concluded here.

According to the Spokesman of University on Thursday, the conduction of these training courses were not possible on-campus this years considering the risk factor of the coronavirus transmission.

This six-day course was the first of its kind, he said and added the response was very encouraging as a large number of Muftis had participated and get benefited from the online training.

They include muftis from India, Indian Occupied Kashmir, Turkey, Afghanistan, United Kingdom, America, Bangla Desh, and many other countries.

The course was consisting of six broader themes about the legal system of Pakistan, its Constitutional structure, criminal justice system, civil and family, human rights law and contemporary legal issues relating to medical profession and commercial transactions, he informed.

The participants had been provided pre-recorded lectures along with questionnaires that were filled and submitted within due time.

The Muftis were encouraged to raise questions and give their feedback on each and every lecture. These lectures were also uploaded on the official YouTube Channel of the academy and its Facebook page simultaneously.

After fulfilling all the pre-requisites and proper evaluation, the participants were awarded course completion certificates after completion of their online assignments.

He said that Ulema and Muftis play significant role in the society by issuing religious verdicts and guiding Muslim communities around the globe about application of the Shari'ah in the contemporary context.

In the course, Justice(Retd) Muhammad Raza Khan, Director General Shariah Academy Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad, Dr Habib ur Rehman, Dr Atta Ullah Khan Watto, Dr Usman Zafar and Atta ul Mustafa had shed light on the legal and constitutional issues.

It is worth mentioning here that the Shari'ah Academy had been persistently engaging these religious scholars in various projects and training courses, and had also established a Department of Fatwa Studies which presently works under the auspices of the Department of Training.