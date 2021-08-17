UrduPoint.com

IIUI's BS Electrical Engineering Programme Re-accredited Under Washington Accord

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Department of Electrical Engineering (DEE), Faculty of Engineering and Technology of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has been granted re-accreditation of BS Mechanical Engineering program.

According to University details, the accreditation has been granted for 01 year under Washington Accord Outcome Based education System(Level II) as such Intake Batch 2017.

Washington Accord is an international accreditation agreement for professional engineering academic degrees between the bodies responsible for accreditation in its signatory countries.

The re-accreditation has been conveyed by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) through a letter to the Rector IIUI.

IIUI leadership has lauded the achievement of Department of Electrical Engineering and felicitated its faculty and management.

IIU Rector, Dr. MasoomYasinzai said that the university is committed to meet the international standards and provision of the best learning facilities is university's top priority.

IIUI President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi in his felicitation message said that "It is a matter of immense pleasure as IIUI has achieved another milestone. I would like to congratulate and convey that Department of Electrical Engineering is re-accredited on Washington Accord standards, yet again, for this year".

