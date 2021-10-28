UrduPoint.com

IIUI's Civil Engineering Program Re-accredited From PEC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:42 PM

IIUI's civil engineering program re-accredited from PEC

The BS Civil Engineering program of Faculty of Engineering and Technology, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has been granted Re-Accreditation on level II from Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The BS Civil Engineering program of Faculty of Engineering and Technology, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has been granted Re-Accreditation on level II from Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

According to the IIUI, with this development within this year, all three programs of Faculty of Engineering and Technology including Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering are now Re-Accredited as per Washington Accord Outcome Based education System (Level II).

The Washington Accord is an international accreditation agreement for professional engineering academic degrees between the bodies responsible for accreditation in its signatory countries.

The IIU leadership has lauded the achievement of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology and felicitated its faculty and management. IIU Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that the university is committed to meet the international standards and provision of the best learning facilities is the university's top priority.

IUI President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi in his felicitation message said that it is a matter of immense pleasure as IIUI has achieved another milestone. He said that it is a great achievement that all three programs of FET have been Re-Accredited.

The IIUI leadership appreciated the efforts of the team of Vice President (R&E) Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed including Dean FET Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh and Prof. Dr. Khan Zaib Jadoon Chairman Civil Engineering Department.

Vice President Research and Enterprises (R&E), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed who also supervises the process of Re-accreditation, said that this milestone will give international recognition to the degrees of our students not only in Pakistan but also it will be a source of enhancing their employment opportunities across the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Education Washington Pakistan Engineering Council Nadeem Ahmed International Islamic University All From Agreement Best Top Employment

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability ..

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability-focused photography competiti ..

32 minutes ago
 Focal Person designated in embassies abroad to res ..

Focal Person designated in embassies abroad to resolve overseas issues: Syed Tah ..

4 minutes ago
 ACS chairs first meeting of KPWRRA

ACS chairs first meeting of KPWRRA

4 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur blind team wins Cholistan Cricket Troph ..

Bahawalpur blind team wins Cholistan Cricket Trophy

4 minutes ago
 Holy Prophet's teachings can help set up welfare s ..

Holy Prophet's teachings can help set up welfare society: speakers

4 minutes ago
 Shariat Court dismisses petition challenges Child ..

Shariat Court dismisses petition challenges Child Marriage Restraint Act

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.