ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The BS Civil Engineering program of Faculty of Engineering and Technology, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has been granted Re-Accreditation on level II from Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

According to the IIUI, with this development within this year, all three programs of Faculty of Engineering and Technology including Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering are now Re-Accredited as per Washington Accord Outcome Based education System (Level II).

The Washington Accord is an international accreditation agreement for professional engineering academic degrees between the bodies responsible for accreditation in its signatory countries.

The IIU leadership has lauded the achievement of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology and felicitated its faculty and management. IIU Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that the university is committed to meet the international standards and provision of the best learning facilities is the university's top priority.

IUI President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi in his felicitation message said that it is a matter of immense pleasure as IIUI has achieved another milestone. He said that it is a great achievement that all three programs of FET have been Re-Accredited.

The IIUI leadership appreciated the efforts of the team of Vice President (R&E) Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed including Dean FET Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh and Prof. Dr. Khan Zaib Jadoon Chairman Civil Engineering Department.

Vice President Research and Enterprises (R&E), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed who also supervises the process of Re-accreditation, said that this milestone will give international recognition to the degrees of our students not only in Pakistan but also it will be a source of enhancing their employment opportunities across the world.